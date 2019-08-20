Batla House Box Office Day 5: John Abraham's film sails smooth on Monday

bollywood

John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur's film, Batla House earned Rs 5.05 crore on Monday. The film has maintained its hold and is going decent

John Abraham shared this picture with Mrunal Thakur on his Instagram account.

Nikkhil Advani's directorial, Batla House starring John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan in important roles, has stayed firm on Monday. Though the film has seen a dip on the first working day of the week and managed to earn Rs 5.05 crore only, this figure is just a few crores lesser than its second day (Friday) collection, that was Rs. 8.84 crore. Overall, Batla House stands at a total collection of Rs. 53.04 crore.

Batla House received a good opening on its first day (Thursday) by collecting Rs. 15.55 crore. The earnings of John Abraham's film saw a drop on the second day (Friday) by collecting Rs. 8.84 crore. However, it picked up on the third day (Saturday) as the excellent word of mouth increased footfalls in the theatre, which worked for Batla House and it generated an amount of Rs. 10.90 crore, while on the fourth day (Sunday), this Nikkhil Advani directorial collected Rs. 12.70 crore.

Batla House is a thriller drama inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. Officially known as Operation Batla House, the film is the story of DCP Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who championed this encounter, essayed by John Abraham. The film is a version of all the sides, the court's, social activist's, public and the media's version as well on the infamous Batla House encounter.

The encounter took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is written by Ritesh Shah who previously helmed the hit film Pink.

While Batla House and Mission Mangal released on the same day, the actors along with the film were pitted against each other at the box office. However, the two stars were confident enough of their product and had a healthy competition. When John was asked if this has hampered his personal equation with Akshay, he laughed and said, "Make some noise for the desi boys! What else can I say?"

In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, when John Abraham was asked about the best comment he received, the Satyameva Jayate actor took Akshay Kumar's name. He said that he messaged Akshay and congratulated him for Mission Mangal's release. In return, Akshay Kumar replied saying, "I am happy for you too. It's time we work together."

John and Akshay worked together in Desi Boyz (2011), and it hit the right chords amongst the audience. Since then, they haven't done a film together.

