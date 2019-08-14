Batla House Movie Review: The John Abraham-starrer is engaging

bollywood

John Abraham comes into his own in films based on true incidents. Batla House has all the ingredients required to present itself as an Independence Day treat to the nation.

John Abraham with his co-actors on the poster of Batla House. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/thejohnabraham

Batla House

U/A: Drama, Mystery

Director: Nikkhil Advani



Rating: Cast: John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi KishanRating:

Batla House is a film based on the controversial Batla House Encounter that happened in 2008, where the Delhi Police was allegedly accused of cooking up a fake encounter case. In the opening scene of the film, special officers are seen discussing plans to capture operatives of the Indian Mujahideen, prime suspects in plotting bomb blasts that shook New Delhi on September 13, 2008.

The film is definitely an edge-of-the-seat thriller to keep you highly engaged with its narrative. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House features John Abraham as DCP Sanjay Kumar Yadav, and Mrunal Thakur as Nandita, a journalist and John's on-screen wife. The film also features some versatile actors like Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma and a few others. The crux of the film is formed on DCP Sanjay Kumar Yadav's battle with his senior officials and politicians, where he attempts to bring out the truth about the encounter incident.

The first half of the film is crisp with raw action sequences and forms the base to the film's second half. John Abraham comes into his own in films based on true incidents. Batla House has all the ingredients required to present itself as an Independence Day treat to the nation. The film evokes a sense of patriotism, but more than anything, it evokes respect and admiration towards our police force. With documentaries of old interviews of politicians Digvijay Singh, Amar Singh and Arvind Kejriwal, Batla House succeeds in staying true to its essence.

In an earlier interview with mid-day.com during the release of Parmanu, John had admitted that he has found the pulse of the audience, and we think the actor sure has. His films are a blend of social issues and high-octane action. John, once known only for his hunky image and romantic films, has found the formula to shatter box office records. The 46-year-old actor is the perfect lead as DCP Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who, in reality, has led more than 70 encounters.

The over-the-top dialogues could have been a tad more subtle, but considering the pan-India audience, we suppose we can be lenient here. The action sequences are executed perfectly and keep you on your toes.

Speaking about Mrunal Thakur, first Super 30 and now Batla House, the actress has proved her mettle. The actress plays newsreader in this film; the way she fights her emotions when aspersions are cast on her husband, Sanjay Kumar Yadav, will make you feel empathetic towards her. The Batla House case that continued for two years broke Yadav mentally, who, in turn, sought help from a therapist. Ravi Kishan and Nora Fatehi have short but meaty roles.

On the whole, Batla House is the perfect watch on Independence Day with friends and family.

