Batla House Rula Diya song: This one will tug at your heartstrings

Sung by Ankit Tiwari and Dhvani Bhanushali. Rula Diya, a melancholic track in John Abraham-starrer Batla House is written by Prince Dubey and composed by Ankit Tiwari

Mrunal Thakur and John Abraham/picture courtesy: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram account

The makers of Batla House released a melancholic song Rula Diya, and this romantic track will tug at your heartstrings. Sung by Ankit Tiwari and Dhvani Bhanushali. Rula Diya is written by Prince Dubey and composed by Ankit Tiwari.

John Abraham shared the song on Twitter and wrote: "Jab dil aur dimaag ke beech chunna ho jaaye mushkil, toh bas ek hi baat aaye mann mein ki 'Kismat ne kyu humko mila diya, humko rula diya.' Listen to this melancholic track now! [sic]"

Jab dil aur dimaag ke beech chunna ho jaaye mushkil, toh bas ek hi baat aaye mann mein ki 'Kismat ne kyu humko mila diya, humko rula diya.' Listen to this melancholic track now! https://t.co/4yIjtr7IkN@mrunal0801 @officiallyAnkit @dhvanivinod #PrinceDubey @nikkhiladvani — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) July 25, 2019

Batla House attempts to unravel the truth behind the 2008 encounter with alleged terrorists that took place at Batla House in Jamia Nagar in Delhi. On September 13, 2008, a series of bomb blasts in Delhi claimed over 26 lives and injured over 133 people. An operation was conducted on September 19 by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, who raided a flat in Batla House. Two alleged terrorists, Atif Amin, and Mohammad Sajid were shot dead by the police.

Certain political leaders, however, had termed the encounter as fake Re-examining the infamous encounter case, John will be seen essaying the character of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the operation.

Watch the song here:

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Sandeep Leyzell (Bake My Cake Films), the film is about this one man who has had 70 encounters, 33 cases, 22 convictions, 9 Gallantry Awards and 1 Accusation.

Produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment & JA Entertainment in association with Bake My Cake Films, the film will release on 15th August 2019.

Also Read: Batla House trailer: John Abraham raises a question with this film

