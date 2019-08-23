Batla House team to finally host a special screening of the film for Mumbai's top cops

bollywood

Initially delayed due to the court case and security issues, Batla House team to finally host film screening for Mumbai's top cops next week

John Abraham and director Nikkhil Advani. Pic/Yogen Shah

Soon as the final cut of Batla House was ready, director Nikkhil Advani wished to show his creation to the heroes that it was based on — the men in uniform. The filmmaker's wish could not be fulfilled then as the John Abraham starrer was dragged to court, with the prosecution seeking to stall the film's release. Now that the cop drama has made its way to the theatres, and is winning acclaim at that, the actor and Advani decided it was time to keep their word. The duo will host a special screening for the top bosses of the Mumbai police at Inox theatre in Nariman Point, next week.

"We wanted to host the men in uniform before the release of the film, but due to the pending court case, we weren't able to do it. [It wasn't possible to hold the screening on the release day either] as the security is at its peak in the city on August 15, fearing possible terror threats. Finally, we have locked in on next week. Many top officers will be present along with their families," says Advani, before adding, "This isn't a promotional strategy, but an honest approach of our team to felicitate them."



A still from Batla House

Abraham, who has brought the story of Delhi Police Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the film inspired by the 2008 police encounter, says that the event will be an expression of their gratitude to the cops. "I am grateful that they will watch this film. The movie validates their existence in our society, which is otherwise so fragmented. It is important for people to know that these men sacrifice their personal lives to protect us."

Advani adds that the encouraging words of DCP Yadav — who saw the film earlier — was his biggest validation. "He was happy with the way the film has shaped up. His in-laws told me that they learnt of the post-traumatic disorder he suffered, only after watching the film. They also joked that John looked marginally better than their son-in-law."

