Batti Gul: 50-odd houses in Gorai to finally get electricity

mid-day impact >>Days after this paper's series highlighting the darkest corners of modern Mumbai, power firm and officials cut the red tape to begin the process to electrify five hamlets

The 50-odd houses in Jamdar Pada, Gorai, will at long last emerge from the dark ages. File Pic

The tribal residents of Gorai can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. This paper had reported that for at least five generations, they have been living without electricity in their homes.

Now, Reliance Energy has been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to set up a power station and cables to electrify the hamlets. In May, the residents told this paper that promises of electricity had remained tied up in red tape for decades. As many as 400 homes in the tribal hamlets would plunge into darkness every evening, even as Mumbai's lights blazed on in the horizon, just 20 km away.

mid-day's May 13 report - the first in a four-part series titled Batti Gul - came just weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the dubious claim that every single village in the country had been electrified. Sources revealed that soon after the report was published, the Prime Minister's Office intervened and told the local officials to get their act together. Three days after the article, Reliance Energy applied for the NOC, which was approved.



Gorai's tribal hamlets are plunged in darkness, while the lights blaze on in nearby Mumbai. File Pic

Celebrations have begun

It will be some time before the hamlets receive power, as the power station has to be set up first, after which the underground cables will be laid. A Reliance official estimated that if all goes according to plan, the residents will have electricity within two months.

Chandu Pared, one of the villagers, told this reporter, "Since we found out that our homes will finally have electricity, the whole village has already become bright with festivities."

Shiva Shethy, former corporator from the area, said, "I have been following up on this matter since I was elected the first time. The authorities kept passing the buck, but the Prime Minister announced 100 per cent electrification. Then mid-day published its report, and the administration finally woke from its slumber."

What remains to be done

Sachin Kurve, Mumbai suburban district collector, said, "We have allotted land for the power station and have ordered the Borivli division to conduct a land survey before the underground cables are laid. The NOC for underground electrical cabling has been sent to the Revenue Department for final approval."

A Reliance spokesperson said, "We are now waiting for the NOC from the Collector's office for laying the underground cables and commissioning the sub-station."

