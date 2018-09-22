Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office collection day 1: Film earns Rs 6.70 crore

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam's film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu impresses audience

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer social drama, Batti Gul Meter Chalu raked in Rs. 6.70 crore on day one at the box office. The film, which also features Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam has had a decent opening on day 1. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is set on the backdrop of Uttarakhand, and highights the issue of electricity theft problems in rural India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to announce Shree Narayan Singh’s film’s opening day collection. He wrote, "#BattiGulMeterChalu has a low Day 1, despite partial holiday... Biz will have to multiply two-fold or three-fold on Day 2 and Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri â¹ 6.76 cr. India biz."

The film has been receiving mixed responses. However, Shahid Kapoor’s acting chops are being hailed by one and all. The actor, with each passing day is getting better with the art. With a mix of Shahid and Shraddha’s energetic dance moves to the sweet relationship shared between these two and Divyendu Sharma, the film has managed to impress.

In an interview to mid-day, Shahid Kapoor spoke about being feeling relevant in the industry now. He said, "I couldn't relate to the roles that came my way when I entered the industry. There weren't many opportunities to explore unconventional roles. I felt lost and wasn't myself. Only five types of films were being made then, and no one wanted to do anything different. For some people, that period is nostalgic; I was terrified. Things have changed for the better in the last five years. Today, I feel like the saltwater fish that is finally in the sea."

