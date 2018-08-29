Batti Gul Meter Chalu Hard Hard Song: Shahid and Shraddha dance wildly on this quirky number

music

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Hard Hard song from Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a foot-tapping one

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from 'Hard Hard' song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The songs from Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming socio-drama, Batti Gul Meter Chalu have taken top spots on the chartbusters' list. Be it the soul-stirring 'Dekhte Dekhte' by Atif Aslam or the foot-tapping 'Gold Tamba' track – they have grabbed a lot of attention. The third song from Batti Gul Meter Chalu titled 'Hard Hard' is another quirky number that released on Wednesday. The song has Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor unleashing their inner wild dancer on the floor. From street style to freestyle, Shahid is back to his basic forte - dance.

Watch the song here:

The song is crooned by Mika Singh, Sachet Tandon and Prakriti Kakar. Composed by Sachet-Parampara, the lyrics of this new song are penned by Siddharth-Garima.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' revolves around the problem of electricity theft in a small town of Uttarakhand. Shahid and Shraddha first take a light-hearted dig at the issue of frequent power cuts, but things turn serious when their friend, played by Divyendu Sharma, commits suicide after being harassed to pay a hefty amount as his electricity bill. The movie will hit the big screens on September 21. This movie features Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

