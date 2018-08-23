Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Dekhte Dekhte becomes most viewed Hindi song on YouTube

bollywood

With over 20 million views in just 24 hours, the romantic song Dekhte Dekhte has been trending on Youtube on 4

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

The latest song 'Dekhte Dekhte', from Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Batti Gul Meter Chalu has become the most viewed Hindi song on YouTube. With over 20 million views in just 24 hours, the romantic song has been trending on Youtube on #4. The song is a modern take on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's composition. After the first quirky track Gold Tamba, this is a slow number sung by Atif Aslam. Gold Tamba crooned by Nakash Aziz and composed by Anu Malik, the funky lyrics are penned by Siddharth and Garima. The dance number is choreographed by National Award Winner choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu revolves around the problem of electricity theft in a small town of Uttarakhand. Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor first take a light-hearted dig at the issue of frequent power cuts, but things turn serious when their friend, played by Divyendu Sharma, commits suicide after being harassed to pay a hefty amount as his electricity bill. The film also stars Yami Gautam and will hit the big screens on September 21.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu to also have a recreated version of the super hit song 'Urvashi'. Written and sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the video was shot by director Gifty in Mumbai and stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI