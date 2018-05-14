Batti Gul Meter Chalu second shoot schedule yet to take off

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor wrapped up the first schedule of Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand in February



Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor wrapped up the first schedule of Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand in February. Three months on, there is no word about the next stint of shooting for Shree Narayan Singh's directorial venture even though August 31 has been announced as the release date.

Those in the know say another schedule was lined up for April, but failed to take off. Now, Shraddha Kapoor is in Abu Dhabi shooting for the Prabhas-starrer Saaho and Shahid Kapoor is in prep mode for Arjun Reddy, which rolls in July. One of the producers of Batti Gul Meter Chalu has been grabbing headlines for financial whealing and dealing in recent times. Need we say more?

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a social drama on the electricity issue faced by people in the country, especially in small towns. The film also features actors Yami Gautam.

Also read: Why Shahid Kapoor returned from Dehradun schedule of Batti Gul Meter Chalu?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates