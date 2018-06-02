Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor go off the radar!

A forlorn location nestled 100 kilometers away from the Uttarakhand village has apparently caught the attention of the unit, that kicked off a 15-day shooting schedule on Wednesday



Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

While the picturesque landscape of Tehri will serve as the ideal backdrop for a love song for Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the makers have had to dig a little deeper into the village for the depiction of abject poverty for a crucial scene in the film.

A forlorn location nestled 100 kilometers away from the Uttarakhand village has apparently caught the attention of the unit, that kicked off a 15-day shooting schedule on Wednesday. A production hand reveals, "The shoot could have been conducted in Mumbai, but Shree [Narayan Singh, director] wanted to ensure the scene looked authentic. The unit will need to travel for a couple of hours daily to reach the spot, but Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are willing to do so."

As many as 20 locations were scouted during the recce. However, it is the absence of electric poles for a vast stretch of land that seemed to have made this location suitable for the sequence. "It's a sparsely populated area, which will help them capture the lush landscape," adds the source.

Also Read: Batti goes gul on Shahid, Shraddha's Batti Gul Meter Chalu set

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates