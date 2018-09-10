Batti Gul Meter Chalu writer to make a film titled Shree Narayan Ki Batti Gul

bollywood

Irked by director Shree Narayan Singh's refusal to credit him for Batti Gul Meter Chalu story, writer to make film on the ongoing spat

A still from Batti Gul Meter Chalu

The long-drawn battle between writer Vipul Rawal and Batti Gul Meter Chalu director Shree Narayan Singh has taken a new turn. Alleging that the director refused to credit him as one of the screenplay and dialogue writers of the Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer — despite the orders of the Script Writers Association (SWA) — Rawal has decided to make a film based on the episode.

"I am thankful to Shree Narayan. It is because of him that I have come up with a fantastic script. The title of my film is Shree Narayan Ki Batti Gul; I have already zeroed in on the cast. We plan to roll soon. This is the best way to expose his wrongdoings," says Rawal, irked that Singh has credited Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal as the film's writers in the trailer as well as in his multiple interviews.



Shree Narayan Singh

Rawal had approached SWA in June when he found his name missing from the credits of the film's teaser. The SWA had then ordered that the credit for story, screenplay and dialogues be equally shared between Siddharth, Garima and him.

"I have a written copy from Bhushan Kumar [producer] that says that I will be given equal credit. We had agreed that the poster and trailer will run the credit as 'Based on a story by Vipul Rawal'. But Shree Narayan is creating issues. I wrote the screenplay and submitted the fifth draft to him," he says, adding that the director had then wanted some modifications and employed writer duo Siddharth-Garima to make the necessary amendments. "They have retained my story."



Vipul Rawal

Singh said, "Shahid and I had liked Vipul's story, but we weren't happy with the culmination of the screenplay. Vipul asked us to go ahead with the story. Garima-Siddharth then wrote it for us. We have credited him for the concept, and the duo for story and screenplay."

