MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Battle lines drawn between Sona Mohapatra and Anu Malik

Updated: Nov 13, 2019, 11:58 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Sona Mohapatra has been expressing her displeasure about Anu Malik being reinstated on Indian Idol.

Sona Mohapatra
Sona Mohapatra

Yesterday, Vishal Dadlani tweeted about the political imbroglio in the state. He wrote, "You know what's incredible? 99 per cent of Mumbai couldn't care less about whatever is going on with the formation of the government. What amazing apathy (sic)."

Sona Mohapatra, who has been expressing her displeasure about Anu Malik being reinstated on Indian Idol, wrote, "You know what's even more incredible? That you continue to give gyaan about apathy but choose to do nothing about #MeToo accused co-judge Anu Malik on Indian Idol? Hypocrite much? (sic)."

Recently, Sona Mohapatra shared an October 20, 2018, exclusive mid-day report on how an aspiring singer and an Indian Idol hopeful were sexually harassed by Malik. She wrote, "Sony TV clearly doesn't care about India or any values. Continues to celebrate this predator on the judge's chair. Read this India (sic)." The singer got a supporter in the form of Abhay Deol, who commented on the post saying, "Admire you very much Sona. You have my support (sic)."

Sona then shared the screenshot of the actor's comment and wrote, "The first actor from our industry to extend support, @AbhayDeol. Has always been a man with a mind of his own and has made his own road to travel in. Walks his talk. Thank you and big love. Also thank you for being on the right side of history (sic)."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sona mohapatravishal dadlanianu malikMeTooindian idolbollywood newsEntertainment News

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena flirts with Sidharth, Mahira Sharma's huge fight with Paras

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK