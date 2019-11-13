Battle lines drawn between Sona Mohapatra and Anu Malik

Yesterday, Vishal Dadlani tweeted about the political imbroglio in the state. He wrote, "You know what's incredible? 99 per cent of Mumbai couldn't care less about whatever is going on with the formation of the government. What amazing apathy (sic)."

Sona Mohapatra, who has been expressing her displeasure about Anu Malik being reinstated on Indian Idol, wrote, "You know what's even more incredible? That you continue to give gyaan about apathy but choose to do nothing about #MeToo accused co-judge Anu Malik on Indian Idol? Hypocrite much? (sic)."

U know what’s even more incredible?That U continue to give gyaan about ‘apathy’ to people who do not have 1 ounce of your money,power!These 99% struggle everyday.U don’t & yet choose to SAY & DO nothing about multiple accused #MeToo co-judge Anu M on #IndianIdol ?Hypocrite much? https://t.co/8hHl9V4vWA — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 12, 2019

Recently, Sona Mohapatra shared an October 20, 2018, exclusive mid-day report on how an aspiring singer and an Indian Idol hopeful were sexually harassed by Malik. She wrote, "Sony TV clearly doesn't care about India or any values. Continues to celebrate this predator on the judge's chair. Read this India (sic)." The singer got a supporter in the form of Abhay Deol, who commented on the post saying, "Admire you very much Sona. You have my support (sic)."

Sona then shared the screenshot of the actor's comment and wrote, "The first actor from our industry to extend support, @AbhayDeol. Has always been a man with a mind of his own and has made his own road to travel in. Walks his talk. Thank you and big love. Also thank you for being on the right side of history (sic)."

