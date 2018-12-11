Bauua Singh comes to your home, hear his jokes, quirky dialogues and more. Here's how!

bollywood

"Alexa, open Bauua from Zero." Yes, you heard that right! Shah Rukh Khan's Zero now has an Alexa skill. Fans can listen to Bauua Singh's voice all day long on their Amazon Echo smart speakers. This is the first time where a Bollywood movie has developed such an innovation as a part of their promotional activities.

Using the Zero movie skill, users will be able to ask the device to talk to Bauua who will narrate shayaris, life fundas and jokes to liven up their day. Additionally, users can also enjoy the trailer of Zero, dialogues and the film's trivia.

Fans can also win exciting Zero movie merchandise and a chance to meet the star cast of the film by recording a video or writing a shayari for the device in Bauua's style, and uploading it using #BauuaOnAlexaContest on social media.

Bauua Singh is the lead character, played by Shah Rukh Khan, in the upcoming film Zero that releases in cinemas on December 21. The story revolves around a vertically challenged man, and his journey to complete his 'incompleteness' and broaden his horizons to find a purpose he never knew he had.

"With the increasing usage of voice user interfaces, brands now have an opportunity to connect with customers through an exciting and personal medium such as Alexa. Creating engaging experiences with Alexa is easy with the help of freely available Alexa Skills Kit," said Dilip R.S.

"Zero is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018 and I'm glad to see that the creators have chosen Alexa to help fans engage with Bauua."

"As voice is on its way to becoming the next touch and text, this innovative association with Amazon Alexa gives the fans a chance to listen to Bauua’s quirky, witty and distinctive persona that we wanted to portray through the association," said Binda Dey, Marketing Head, Red Chillies Entertainment.

So, are you ready to make Bauua your friend, philosopher, and guide?

