BB Ki Vines fame Bhuvan Bam tests positive for coronavirus

YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam, who rose to fame with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, to shared that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

"Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai (I have been feeling unwell for a while). Tests results have come and I am Covid-19 positive," Bhuvan wrote.

He also urged people to take proper precautions. "Is virus ko lightly mat lena, mask lagaao, keep sanitising yourself and social distancing maintain karo (Don't take this virus lightly. Keep sanitising yourself and do maintain social distancing)," Bhuvan added.

Apart from making vines, he also sings. "Heer-Ranjha", "Safar" and "Bas mein" are some of his tracks. The comedian and YouTube sensation had donated his entire YouTube earnings from the month of March to aid the battle against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in India. He donated Rs 10 lakh to PM-CARES Fund, the CM Relief Fund, and the Feeding India initiative.

