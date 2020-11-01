Search

BB Ki Vines fame Bhuvan Bam tests positive for coronavirus

Published: 01 November, 2020 13:41 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

"Don't take this virus lightly. Keep sanitising yourself and do maintain social distancing," wrote Bhuvan Bam on his Instagram handle

Bhuvan Bam (Picture courtesy/Instagram account of Bhuvan Bam)
YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam, who rose to fame with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, to shared that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

"Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai (I have been feeling unwell for a while). Tests results have come and I am Covid-19 positive," Bhuvan wrote.

Bhuvan Bam Instagram story

He also urged people to take proper precautions. "Is virus ko lightly mat lena, mask lagaao, keep sanitising yourself and social distancing maintain karo (Don't take this virus lightly. Keep sanitising yourself and do maintain social distancing)," Bhuvan added.

Bhuvan Bam Instagram story

Apart from making vines, he also sings. "Heer-Ranjha", "Safar" and "Bas mein" are some of his tracks. The comedian and YouTube sensation had donated his entire YouTube earnings from the month of March to aid the battle against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in India. He donated Rs 10 lakh to PM-CARES Fund, the CM Relief Fund, and the Feeding India initiative.

