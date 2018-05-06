BBlunt staffer missing: Was Kirti Vyas' body dumped in Wadala?

According to the police, Kirti Vyas had left her Grant Road residence at 8.57 am



Entrance to residence Pic/Bipin Kokate

The Mumbai crime branch probing the missing case of Kirti Vyas have stitched the entire sequence of events from March 16, when Vyas was allegedly killed.

According to the police, Vyas had left her Grant Road residence at 8.57 am. Both Siddhesh Tamhankar and Khushi Sahjwani, were already waiting for her below her residence in a silver car (MH-02-DG-2289). When she got out of her home, Tamhankar called out to her, and offered to drop her to work. But Vyas said that she had a meeting in office and that she was likely to get delayed if she went by road. The accused said that she instead asked them to drop her near Navjivan Society, so that she could take a train.

When the police scanned the CCTV camera footage from the area, they found that Vyas did sit in the car around 9.09 am, but never got down. Based on the call detail records, Vyas's phone location was last traced to Jijamata Nagar in Worli.

Meanwhile, the CDRs of both the accused revealed that they were in Bharat Nagar, Grant Road, around 8.51 am on March 16. They reached Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel at 10.30 pm, and headed for Santacruz, where Sahjwani resides, before heading for their work place in Andheri. The duo was in office till 6.30 pm, after which they once again went to Sahjwani's home, from where they were went to Mahul Port Trust in Wadala. They were in Wadala between 8.50 pm and 9.40 pm, said the police source.

Vyas's mother had tried contacting her at 11.30 am, to ask her for the WiFi password, but her phone was switched off. Assuming she was busy at work, she didn't try reaching her again. The family lodged a missing persons complaint at DB Marg police station the following day.

