BCCI CEO Rahul Johri accused of sexual harassment; Supreme Court asks explanation

The victim levelled allegations against Rahul Johri saying he had taken her to his place where he said "the final part" of an interview would take place

A Supreme Court-appointed committee has demanded an explanation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri, after he was accused of sexual assault by a female author. Johri, who was the executive vice-president and GM (South Asia) for Discovery Network Asia Pacific, before joining as BCCI CEO in 2016 was accused of taking advantage of the writer by offering a job opportunity.

Johri has been named in a Twitter post by author Harnidh Kaur, who shared screenshots of a detailed account of the victim on her Twitter handle @PedestianPoet. Johri was not available for comment. The victim levelled allegations against Johri saying he had taken her to his place where he said "the final part" of an interview would take place. "Rahul Johri: Currently the CEO of BCCI - Ex Discovery Channel. Rahul was an ex-colleague. Through the times of partying at Raj's house, then building a successful media business, and then wading through other channels - Rahul kept in touch with me," read the screenshot on Kaur's handle.

During a discussion on a possible job, he suddenly got up and asked Kaur to accompany him to his home. She knew his wife, having socially met and invited the couple to her home earlier for dinner. When they reached his house, he took out the key to unlock the door to which Kaur asked why she wasn't informed that his wife wasn't home, to which he asked, what's there to inform?

In the house, after she asked for water, he came to her with his pants down and assaulted her. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators said in a statement, "Though the said allegations do not pertain to his employment with the BCCI, the Committee of Administrators of the BCCI has deemed it appropriate to seek an explanation from Mr Johri in relation to the allegations. He has been asked to submit his explanation within a week. The future course of action will be considered on receipt of his explanation."

Bhushan Kumar seeks police intervention

T-SERIES chairman Bhushan Kumar has filed a police complaint against unknown persons, after an anonymous Twitter account accused him of sexual misconduct. On Friday, a woman had alleged on Twitter that Kumar had called her to a bungalow for a three-film deal and threatened to destroy her career if she refused. The Twitter handle disappeared minutes after the post was uploaded. Subsequently, another Twitter handle posted the same message. While Kumar denied the allegations, on Saturday he filed a complaint with the Amboli police, requesting that a case be registered for attempts to defame him.

