MeToo: Sajid Nadiadwala to replace Sajid Khan for Housefull 4?

After Akshay Kumar cancels Housefull 4 shoot amidst sexual harassment allegations against Sajid Khan, Nadiadwala likely to complete the project

Akshay Kumar

Exercising a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual abuse, Akshay Kumar cancelled the shoot of Housefull 4 yesterday after director Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by three women. Close on the heels of Kumar's announcement, Khan issued a statement announcing his exit from the project. mid-day has learnt that Sajid Nadiadwala - who is on board as a producer - is likely to helm the Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh starrer.



Sajid Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala

A source close to production reveals, "The film is scheduled to release during Diwali next year. But since the film is heavy on VFX, it is imperative that the shoot will be wrapped up by January, leaving the team enough time for post-production work. Also, being a multi-starrer project, it will be difficult to get bulk dates from the actors later, should they decide on postponing the film. The team has decided to meet in the coming week and discuss if Nadiadwala can take over the project.

He is the best man for the job as he has been a part of the franchise since its inception." The source adds that the team has also discussed the possibility of removing Nana Patekar's character, in face of the allegations levelled against him.

