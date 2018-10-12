Farah Khan on Sajid Khan's #MeToo cases: Heartbreaking time for family

bollywood

Farah Khan says she and her family are heartbroken with sexual misconduct allegations against her brother, director Sajid Khan

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan

Choreographer-director Farah Khan says she and her family are heartbroken with sexual misconduct allegations against her brother, director Sajid Khan. Farah on Friday tweeted: "This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for. I don't in any way endorse this behaviour and stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt."

This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018

Sajid has been named by multiple women, including two actresses -- Sonali Chopra and Rachel White -- and one journalist for sexual misconduct.

Farhan Akhtar, Sajid's cousin, has also expressed "shock" and "disappointment" over the allegations.

Sajid himself addressed the accusations, and stepped down as director of Housefull 4.

In response, Sajid said: "In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth... I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out."

