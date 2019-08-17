BCCI must reward physically disabled cricket champs

opinion

Though the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the team on their maiden Physical Disability T20 World Series win, the membersâ champion outfit and its association, AICAPC are quite justifiably expecting some cash reward

The Indian team of physically disabled cricketers flew the tricolour with pride recently when the Vikrant-Keni led squad beat England at Worcestershire in England in the final. India won the Physical Disability T20 World Series, sending hearts soaring.

Let us remember that this win comes from players of a country which still has some way to go compared to Western nations when it comes to infrastructure for the physically disabled. Our cities are appalling in terms of inclusivity in infrastructure for them.

Though the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) called and congratulated the team on their maiden Physical Disability T20 World Series win, the members' champion outfit and its association, All India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged (AICAPC), are quite justifiably expecting some cash reward.

BCCI, India's richest sporting association by dint of popularity of the game and its good organizational structure, is the AICAPC's parent body. Something must go to this team, which has put up such a sterling show, remaining unbeaten through the tourney. They also beat England in the final by a good margin of 36 runs.



We must also take into account that in 2017, BCCI rewarded every player of India's Blind World Cup-winning team with Rs 5 lakh each. By that yardstick, each of these players deserve a cash reward too. This reward is not asking for too much, given the resources that the cricket body has. Most Indian athletes will be rewarded by their parent bodies if they win a world title, and this team should be no exception. It is time to acknowledge and appreciate the players with awards for their skill, talent and the laurels they have brought to the country. We are hoping to hear from the BCCI. mid-day bats for this team.

