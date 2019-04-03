BCCI wants Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul's 'Koffee With Karan' chapter to end

cricket

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI executive said that everyone in the board is on the same page and feels that it is time that the issue was put to rest

With the BCCI ombudsman DK Jain sending out notices to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul to depose before him in a pending enquiry following their inappropriate comments in a TV chat show, the board is looking forward to end the row keeping the World Cup in mind.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI executive said that everyone in the board is on the same page and feels that it is time that the issue was put to rest, "They were sent home from the tour of Australia, they did apologise for their mistake. With the World Cup round the corner, the general sentiment is that the matter should be put to an end."

