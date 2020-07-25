Be the change! Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with activist Licypriya Kangujam to raise awareness

Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with activist Licypriya Kangujam to raise awareness on environment protection. The eight-year-old from Manipur is a climate activist, who runs the Child Movement, which aims to save the planet. The actor-environmentalist says, "Climate change is real and it is here. I will do whatever it takes to bring this conversation to the forefront. We owe it to the next generation who will inhabit this planet. We owe it to this planet because it sustains us."

This is not the first time Bhumi Pednekar has taken a step forward for the betterment of society. Bhumi also joined hands with director Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya's Ek Saath the Earth Foundation to feed 550 impoverished families. Pragya launched Ek Saath The Earth Foundation in February this year with an aim to bringing awareness about the climate crisis and advocate multiple causes starting with tree plantation drives, animal welfare, beach cleanups and more.

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Durgavati and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The actress was last seen in a special appearance opposite Vicky Kaushal in Karan Johar's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

