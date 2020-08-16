Be your own media manager

Plex has gone through a major revamp over the last year. It now has a host of new features and free streaming movies and shows, making it a low-cost alternative to Netflix and Prime etc. It still lets you organise all your videos, music and pictures on your very own server.

Organise your folders

The first thing you want to do is organise your folders. Put everything where it needs to be. Music, movies, home videos, pictures. Give the folders appropriate labels. Having your folders organised will make it easier to add the folders to your Plex Server.

Download and install Plex server

Next, you will need to download Plex server, which is different from the Plex client. Download from the link below.

After you get the software, install it. You will need to register with Plex using your email, Google, Facebook or Apple account. It will then tell you how the server works and offer you a Plex Pass. Plex pass is great if you want additional features such as getting Alexa to work with and home automation like dimming the lights for a movie. For our immediate purpose, it isn't needed. In any case, if you do plan to buy one, just get the lifetime subscription.

Download link: https://bit.ly/smdplexser

Set up your server

After installation is done, you need to set up your server. That means giving it a name. You will also need to select if you want people outside your home network to access your media server. Select this if you plan to view your own files by streaming it on the go. Let the Firewall add an exception, allowing Plex to use the Internet.

Now, add folders you want Plex to form its library with. Remove the default labels and add your own. Start by selecting the appropriate content type for the folder ie. movies, TV shows, music, photos and other videos. Then change the default name to reflect the content. For example, I changed Other videos to Videos for Grandma, so my mom knows where to go and see videos of her grandchildren. Then, add folders—you can add multiple folders. Click on add libraries and you are done. This can be accessed in the future by clicking on the Plex Server icon notification area on the right of the Windows taskbar. Then click on settings and go to the Manage/Libraries section to add or remove folders.

Share your library

To share your library, go to the Plex server, select Users and Sharing and add a friend. Your friend or family member needs their own Plex ID; you can add them using their registered email address. Once you add them, you can select which Libraries they have access to by clicking on their name. On the shared libraries tab, click on your computer's name and select what you want to share. You are done. Now, your friend or relative will be able to stream media directly from your PC. They can find your server under 'more on the left-hand' menu. Click on it and start viewing.

Plex it

Plex can be used on several devices and several operating systems. The procedure to get your media server up and running is very similar. You can also run the client app or just run Plex from a browser. While the setup doesn't require a robust PC, having one can let you provide multiple streams smoothly and cater to a bigger group of people.

