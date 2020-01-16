Beating the blues: Nusrat Jahan adds a splash of colour with this pantsuit

Bengali actor turned politician Nusrat Jahan looked like a boss in a blue-pantsuit.

Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram to share pictures in an all-blue pantsuit.

She wore Silver and blue on the eyes and nude and pink lips which completed the look. Nusrat shared the images and wrote, "Get rid of the blues... from life.. not from ur wardrobe..!!"

Her hair and makeup was sleek as she tied her hair in a ponytail. Moreover, she did not wear any accessory and that diverted all the attention to her outfit.

Nusrat wore a golden inner with the suit which looked stunning.

Nusrat has often proved that she can slay any attire, be it western or traditional. On the occasion of Lohri, she wore a mauve coloured suit with heavy jewellery and left her tresses open.

