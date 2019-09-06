Nikita Rawal: Beauty with a heart for social causes

During one of her college day's stage performances, film producer Champak Jain noticed this beauty's talent and offered her role in a music video which instantly made Nikita Rawal the most sought after girl by the music entertainment industry. She is a trained Kathak dancer who has also done several plays following her music video's debut. Nikita Rawal has represented India at international levels in several countries including New Zealand, Singapore and UAE having performed over 1,500 classical dance stage performances.

Nikita began her Bollywood career with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham-starrer 'Garam Masala' and now she's known for her peppy, glamorous and 'chulbul ladki' roles in over half a dozen Bollywood flicks. Having done several films in the South, Nikita Rawal is back in her homeground – Bollywood with her upcoming film 'Roti Kapda and Romance' where she plays the lead role alongside Arshad Warsi and Chunkey Pandey.

"To keep a connect with the social causes, my NGO - Aastha Foundation has adopted 50 HIV +ve kids where we are looking after all their expenses including treatment fees and other miscellaneous needs," says Nikita who doesn't refrain from a simple 'jadu ki jappi' to her housemaid whenever the poor lady appears worried or sad.

Her NGO Aastha also works towards Women Empowerment to the underprivileged women in Nayanagar area in Goregaon which was (and still) is being used as a dumping ground which is plagued with unhygienic conditions, poverty, undernourishment and illnesses among its inhabitants.

"Aastha holds medical camps to create awareness about medical hygiene among the women there," says Nikita who hails from a doctor's family. She also provides for school books for school children.

