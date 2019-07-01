Beecham House composer Meghandeep Bose: Banked on my sensibilities as Indian musician

music

Beecham House composer on Meghandeep Bose celebrating classical tunes for the Brit drama

Meghdeep Bose

Given that Beecham House is set in 19th century Delhi, and hence puts the spotlight on the influence of the British in India, it is only fitting that Gurinder Chadha's series be an apt representation of both worlds. Having brought on-board western music-trained Indian composer Meghdeep Bose, and Indian music-trained Craig Pruess, was like hitting the bull's eye.

"I've never seen a white man singing the sargam. He dictated every note. It was a beautiful experience," admits Bose, adding that while Indian composers take inspiration from western music when working on an international project, he ensured he played to his sensibilities as an Indian musician.

Also Read: Pallavi Sharda happy to work with Gurinder Chadha

"That is what I was hired for. This project had to be a blend and I was roped in to present the Indian tunes." He was only delighted when given a chance to explore instruments that rarely find place in background scores for a composition that was recorded live. "We included instruments like the sarangi and the sarod, and appointed ace players of the industry for the live recording. In an era where technology has become more of a crutch than a boon, it was good to not have Indian instruments synthesised."

Also Read: Shriya Pilgaonkar on Beecham House: Gurinder Chadha helped me find place in ensemble cast

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates