Beed dog that solved 365 police cases dies, gets final farewell

Rocky, the trustee canine colleague who helped the Beed Police solve 365 cases breathed his last on Sunday and received a farewell from his fellow police personnel.

"At 4 pm today, Rocky, our canine companion, and colleague passed away due to a long illness. He had helped in the solving of 365 cases. The Beed Police family is deeply pained by his demise. A tribute was paid to the brave dog," Beed Police tweeted along with pictures of Rocky.

Goodbye Rocky



A dog named #Rocky from Beed police force passed away tragically yesterday due to a long illness. Rocky has been instrumental in uncovering 365 crimes.



Pics: Last Journey of Rocky

Some dogs are specially trained to assist police and other law-enforcement personnel for various services like searching drugs and explosives, finding evidence, and locating people.

