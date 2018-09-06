Beed 'girl' gets set to become boy; to undergo genital reconstruction surgery

national

The family is bringing the child to St George Hospital for further diagnosis. If everything goes as per plan, four-year-old Aman will become the youngest patient in Maharashtra to undergo genital reconstruction surgery

Aman, who was born Ayman, will be admitted to St George Hospital on Thursday. File pic

Four-year-old Ayman Mohammad Khan aka Aman, who has been raised as a girl, is, in fact, a boy, his karyotyping reports have confirmed. The reports reveal that he has the XY chromosome pair. The family is bringing the child to St George Hospital for further diagnosis, and he is expected to be admitted there on Thursday. If everything goes as per plan, he will become the youngest patient in Maharashtra to undergo genital reconstruction surgery.

The boy's father, Mohammad Khan, a truck driver, confirmed the development to mid-day. "We have already conducted several tests and are bringing him to the hospital for further analysis. Accordingly, he will be admitted, and the date of the surgery decided," he said.

Currently, the boy is being given hormone suppression medicines, which he has been taking for the last one month under the guidance of his doctor, Dr Rajat Kapoor, a plastic surgeon who operated on Lalit Salve, the Beed constable.

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, superintendent of the hospital, said, "His karyotyping reports have confirmed that he is male. He has underdeveloped genitals; so the line of surgery will be decided after we run the required tests."

"I am happy as well as scared. I have full trust on the hospital, which is helping us financially as well. Last month, he celebrated his fifth birthday. We are hoping this new year gives him a new life as a male, which is his identity," said Khan.

In a nutshell

mid-day was the first to report about this on August 1. Khan and his wife, residents of Majalgaon, welcomed their second daughter, Ayman, on August 2013. Three years later, they got a shock on finding out that the child is male, born with underdeveloped genitals. Since then, due to the gender confusion, the parents don't even know what to call the child. Some call him 'Chotu', while others 'Choti'.

