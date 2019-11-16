Before kickstarting her maiden concert in India, Dua Lipa exclusively meets Shahrukh Khan

King Khan, as he is commendably referred to in the global arena, interacted with the 2-time Grammy Award and 3-time BRIT Award-winner and Britsh-Kosovan superstar Dua Lipa, who arrived in the city earlier this morning for her first-ever live concert at OnePlus Music Festival in India. Ahead of her headlining performance in Mumbai, the international singing sensation met Shah Rukh Khan.

The superstar himself shared the picture on his Instagram account. He captioned it, "Have decided to live by 'New Rules' and who better to learn them from but @dualipa herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert Tonite. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) onNov 16, 2019 at 3:17am PST

Dua Lipa is a hit with Shah Rukh Khan's children, and he jokes that he wanted to get acquainted with her to find out who he is competing with for their love.

In the past, Shah Rukh Khan has successfully collaborated with applauded international artists such as Marshmello, Diplo, Akon and has also interacted with Chris Martin's Coldplay, DJ Snake, and lady Gaga during their respective India visits. Notably, his recent appearance on the talk show host David Letterman's My Guest Needs No Introduction which has also featured Jay Z, George Clooney, former US President Barack Obama, and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai received its' highest IMDB rating of 9.3 superseding the ratings of earlier episodes.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates