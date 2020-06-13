Begin again, really?

Unlock 1.0 has permitted non-essential stores to go back to business, while also issuing guidelines to minimise the risk of infection for staff and customers. In the first week, however, Bandra's typically buzzing shopping district was marked by uncharacteristic gloom, with most major apparel stores closed to the public. The few that have reopened are gingerly finding their way through the new normal, with varying degrees of success as we observed.

Kryolan City, Waterfield Road

Kryolan City reopened on Monday, June 8. A sign taped outside the store indicates that it will be operational on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10.30 am to 5 pm. At the time of our visit (2 pm on Wednesday, June 10), there were no customers. All visitors must undergo a temperature check and a quick sanitisation routine, before entering the store. The staff of five, all wearing gloves and masks, was cheerful, empathetic and quick to assist us.

We were informed by the store manager, Jaywant, that only four to five customers had visited the store since it re-opened, and all purchases so far had been of skincare products. The use of testers was discouraged; instead, disposable spatulas were used to scoop out samples. We noticed that these spatulas were immediately disposed off. The store was well-stocked, and staff members were restocking shelves. While the lack of footfall was glaringly apparent, the experience was reassuring given the focus on safety and the staff's attitude.

Trèsmode, Linking Road



Trèsmode showroom

Wednesday was the second day that the store had been operational, after downing shutters for the lockdown. We were ushered in, and the staff performed a temperature check and hand sanitisation routine. As with most stores along Linking Road, there were no customers on Wednesday afternoon, and the manager informed us that they had zero walk-ins. Trials are permitted, although customers must wear hand gloves before handling the footwear. The staff also made a note of our name and contact details. The store hasn't received any new stock since the lockdown, and all customers can pick from are past collections. The staff's attitude was friendly, although we found that there was some confusion about the trial process especially since footwear requires it; when we asked the staff they said that they were yet to receive guidelines from their head office.

Baggit, Linking Road



Squares marked out at Baggit

The store was staffed by a lone attendant who informed us that they had been operational since last Saturday. This was their third day in business since reopening, and they had received zero customers until we walked in. Like most other stores, Baggit, too, had squares marked out for customers to denote social distancing guidelines, and had the mandatory protocol of hand sanitisation and temperature checks in place — oddly, these checks are performed at the billing counter and not outside the store, as one might expect. Only two visitors are admitted into the store at a time. The overall mood was quite desolate, and we were happy to step out after a round of browsing.

W For Woman, Linking Road



Entry allowed into the trial room at W For Woman

Unlike the other stores we visited, there were no checks or sanitisation offered. The two staff members wore masks and gloves; however, they seemed completely unaware about routine safety protocol. For instance, we were invited to try garments (three at a time) and informed that returns would be accepted within 14 days of purchase. There were no other customers at the time of our visit, on a Friday afternoon. Upon enquiring about sizing availability, we were informed that there would be no new stocks for at least three months. The staff followed us around the store at all times and seemed a little too eager to press for a sale. All in all, the lack of awareness about safety during the ongoing pandemic made this experience quite disconcerting, and we were quick to make our exit.

Anokhi, Waterfield Road

The store is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. When we stopped by at 11 am on Friday morning, a staff member did a quick temperature check and hand sanitisation routine at the entrance. The two-team staff was well informed about safety protocol, maintained social distancing and reminded us that trials and returns were not permitted for safety reasons. We were invited to browse at leisure and the staff offered handy tips to optimise the shopping experience; for instance, to buy free-size garments and nightwear such as kaftans to minimise sizing concerns, and to size up so that the garment could be altered. There was another customer at the time of our visit. It was a reassuring experience, overall.

