BTS J-Hope shares OT7's MASSIVE Photodump, ARMY spots Jimin, V, and Jungkook recording in studio: 'Album of the year is coming'

Updated on: 22 August,2025 04:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A new video from J-Hope’s August 21 Instagram photo dump showed Jimin, Jungkook, and V recording vocals, while other clips featured RM, Suga, and Jin jamming in the studio

BTS J-Hope shares OT7's MASSIVE Photodump, ARMY spots Jimin, V, and Jungkook recording in studio: 'Album of the year is coming'

BTS members

BTS J-Hope shares OT7's MASSIVE Photodump, ARMY spots Jimin, V, and Jungkook recording in studio: 'Album of the year is coming'
BTS is working hard on their comeback album, and we now have proof. In a new video that has gone viral, we see Jimin, Jungkook, and V on the mike inside a studio, supposedly recording a song. The video is part of J-Hope's Instagram photodump, which is gaining traction among their large fan base. The 18-photo album Hobi shared on August 21 is full of highlights from the band's current US tour. It also features members RM, Suga, and Jin. BTS is presently in Los Angeles working on their long-awaited album, which is slated to be released in spring 2026.

Take a look at J-Hope's recent post



J-Hope, who recently completed his tremendously successful Hope On The Stage World Tour, has joined his band in the United States. In reality, Jin reunited with the lads following his successful Run Seokjin debut solo globe tour. Now, the entire group is working tirelessly on new music, while also taking regular breaks to broadcast and connect with ARMYs. Their recent surprise Weverse live from a beach produced some memorable moments that fans are still talking about. It even led to members sharing videos and photos from their beach trip on social media. J-Hope's post on Thursday includes more previously unseen content. Fans even received a brand new full group shot.


ARMY reacts to the posts

However, the two in-studio recordings have piqued people's interest for specific reasons. Fans have been talking about the band's hard work on their upcoming album. Many people went to X to cheer on BTS. According to one user, "All shippers got photos today." Another responded with, "It's always a vibe seeing them all together, BTS existence is powerful and that's a fact!!!"

One admirer said, "Why do I feel like he made it very easy for us to make these our wallpaper and headers? Thank you, Hobii. "I love you." A second person remarked, "I know a group that is more attractive than them. Many others thanked J-Hope for the photo dump. "I love it when Hobi performs photo dumps like this. "So many treasures, thank you, Hobi," the message read.

Another video featuring BTS's rap line RM, Suga, and J-Hope was recently released, in which they were seen playing guitar and rapping in a studio.

BTS's seven members reunited after finishing their required military service. Jin was freed in June of last year, and J-Hope will join him in October 2024. RN, V, Jimin, and Jungkook returned in June of this year.

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

