Beijing blast: Sushma Swarajsays all Indians safe

"I am aware of the blast in Beijing. We need not worry. All Indians are safe," Swaraj tweeted

Sushma Swaraj. Pic/AFP

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tonight said she was aware of the blast in Beijing, China, and that all Indians were safe. A 26-year-old Chinese man set off a small explosive outside the US embassy in Beijing today, sending smoke into the air and injuring his hand before security officials rushed to the scene and took him into custody.

"I am aware of the blast in Beijing. We need not worry. All Indians are safe," Swaraj tweeted. The Chinese police said no one else was injured in the incident, which took place near the area where visa applicants typically line up to enter the embassy for interviews.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever