Bejoy Nambiar: Thrilled to work with Madhuri Dixit

Unlike the entertainment industry that is gradually picking up the pace, director Bejoy Nambiar has been working at a frenetic speed. Only days after he shot for a Tamil short film in Chennai, the director is set to head to Nashik early next month to helm Madhuri Dixit-Nene's web debut, backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

"I am directing two episodes of the Netflix show, The Actress. Madhuri is one of the biggest idols of Hindi cinema. Naturally, I am thrilled to get a chance to work with her," states Nambiar, who serves as one of the three directors. Revolving around a superstar who vanishes without a trace, the suspense drama sees Sri Rao as the director-showrunner. Nambiar adds, "I have never worked on a project where somebody else is the showrunner, and I have to fulfil the directorial responsibilities. So, this will be a new experience for me."



Bejoy Nambiar

The writer-director also has the ZEE5 original, Taish, on the anvil. "As creators, we are constantly attempting new things. It was a challenge to develop Taish in two formats — a film and a series."

