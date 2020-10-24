Bejoy Nambiar: Thrilled to work with Madhuri Dixit
Bejoy Nambiar on being part of the directorial team of Dixit's web debut that rolls in Nashik
Unlike the entertainment industry that is gradually picking up the pace, director Bejoy Nambiar has been working at a frenetic speed. Only days after he shot for a Tamil short film in Chennai, the director is set to head to Nashik early next month to helm Madhuri Dixit-Nene's web debut, backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.
"I am directing two episodes of the Netflix show, The Actress. Madhuri is one of the biggest idols of Hindi cinema. Naturally, I am thrilled to get a chance to work with her," states Nambiar, who serves as one of the three directors. Revolving around a superstar who vanishes without a trace, the suspense drama sees Sri Rao as the director-showrunner. Nambiar adds, "I have never worked on a project where somebody else is the showrunner, and I have to fulfil the directorial responsibilities. So, this will be a new experience for me."
Bejoy Nambiar
The writer-director also has the ZEE5 original, Taish, on the anvil. "As creators, we are constantly attempting new things. It was a challenge to develop Taish in two formats — a film and a series."
