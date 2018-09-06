Bela Rajput, Ishaan Khatter and mother visit hospital to see Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's baby boy

bollywood

After baby Misha Kapoor, couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have embraced parenthood for the second time

Kapoor with Mira and Misha

News about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcoming a baby boy late last evening took fans by surprise just as they began to call it a day. The actor's spokesperson confirmed the news to mid-day.

Reports about Rajput being admitted to Khar's Hinduja hospital began to trickle in last evening, with her mother Bela Rajput being spotted at the venue.



Bela Rajput at Hinduja Hospital (Pic/Yogen Shah)

In the hours that followed, Kapoor's actor-brother Ishaan Khatter along with mother Neelima Azim also turned up at the hospital.



Ishaan Khatter with mother Nilima Azim at Hinduja Hospital (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Asked previously if she wanted a boy or a girl, Rajput had responded stating, "Don't know and doesn't matter".

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and became parents to daughter Misha in 2016. Taking to Instagram in April to announce Rajput's second pregnancy, Kapoor had shared Misha's image and written, "Big sister".

Shahid Kapoor is already on a paternity break. While speaking to mid-day about going on paternity leave, Shahid had said, "During Misha's birth [in 2016], I took a couple of months off. This time too, I was negotiating to take a month-long break, but things didn't work out. I will get only a week off from work. It is too short a duration, but such are the circumstances." The imminent diaper duties and sleepless nights will be a refreshing change of pace for him, affirmed Shahid Kapoor.

