Belarus man held for entering Delhi's IGI on fake ticket

Entering the airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the Indian aviation rules

A Belarus national has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake travel ticket to see off his mother, officials said. D Leanid was apprehended on April 2 when the CISF personnel, deployed for airport security, found him roaming suspiciously inside the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, they said.

Leanid, holding a passport of Belarus, told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he had entered the terminal to see his mother off, who was travelling to Moscow, they said, adding that he told them that he used an "edited" ticket to enter. In a similar incident, an Indian man was apprehended by the security personnel yesterday for the same offence at the IGI airport. H Verma used an "edited" ticket to see off his parents who were travelling to Guangzhou in China, officials said.

Both the men were handed over to the police as their tickets were a fake entry document, they said. Entering the airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the Indian aviation rules.

