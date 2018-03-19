Believe it or not! Tiger Shroff jumps off cliff in Thailand without a body double

Tiger Shroff takes 120 feet leap, without a body double, for Baaghi 2 introduction scene



In his four-year-long career so far, Tiger Shroff has consciously built the image of an action hero. With his upcoming film Baaghi 2, the actor has upped the ante as far as action is concerned. In what can be termed his most challenging sequence yet, Shroff was required to jump off a cliff, navigate a 120-foot fall through the trees and land on the ground. The actor apparently shot for the daredevil stunt without the aid of a body double.

Talking about the film's opening scene, Tiger Shroff says navigating his way through the trees proved to be the tricky part. "The jump was well-timed, so I was quite confident. But the only thing I had to be careful about [during the fall] were the branches of the trees - they were sticking out and would cut into my face during the fall," says the youngster.



Ahmed Khan

Director Ahmed Khan says the opening sequence of the film, shot in Krabi, Thailand, in the last week of January, was designed with the motive of delivering maximum impact and setting the tone of the action fest. However, the director was against the idea of his lead actor performing the stunt as it ran the risk of him suffering gashes on his face. "Tiger had to land on the ground while cutting through a tree, which is dangerous as the branches could cut into his face. I was worried that one gash on his face can destroy his career. We chose a tree that had branches coming down alternately so that it causes minimum damage."

Ask him why they did not rope in a body double and Khan says, "When the body double performed the stunt, I was dissatisfied with it. On seeing that, Tiger offered to do the stunt himself. When we were filming, there were 10 things going on in my mind - how he should protect his face, how the branches could injure his eyes. Tiger, on the other hand, was so calm. After the scene, he had badly bruised his back, thighs and elbows."

