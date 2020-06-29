Belinda Bencic enjoys mountain getaway with boyfriend Martin

Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic went to the High Tatras, a mountain range in Slovakia with her trainer boyfriend Martin Hromkovic on Saturday. Bencic took to social media site Instagram to share a couple of pictures from her trip and captioned it: “Mountain Getaway.”

View this post on Instagram Mountain Getaway â°ð¶ð«ð½ A post shared by Belinda Bencic (@belindabencic) onJun 27, 2020 at 5:36am PDT

Belinda Bencic, 23, first met the Slovakian trainer, who is 15 years older to her, in 2018. Belinda Bencic currently ranks number 8 in the WTA rankings as per March 2020. Bencic has a career record of 274–151 at a winning percentage of 64.5. Her finest performance in the Grand Slam arena is reaching the semifinals of the 2019 US Open singles. Bencic has also won the Hopman Cup in 2018 and 2019.

