Bengal CID seizes 14 stolen trucks, arrests three

West Bengal CID recovered 14 stolen trucks from Jalpaiguri district and arrested three persons involved in the crime, a senior officer said on Friday. According to Deputy Inspector General, CID, Nishad Parvez, it was found that the chassis numbers and registration numbers of the seized trucks were tampered with. "Eight trucks with manipulated chassis and registration numbers were recovered during a raid at a house in Jalpaiguri district's Dhupguri area on Thursday. Three persons including Sanawar Mohammad and Mansaf Mohammad of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and a local named Dulal Sarkar were arrested from the house," he said.

"Following interrogation of the arrested accused, six more trucks under similar condition were seized from Dhupguri truck terminus later," Parvez said.

He said that one Mohammad Hanif, the house owner and the main accused in the theft case, could not be arrested yet.

