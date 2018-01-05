Bengaluru most well read city in India: Survey

According to the survey, exam preparation books emerged as the most popular genre on Amazon.in while Indian writing grabbed the second spot

Representative Image

Bengaluru has emerged as the most well read city in India, while Mumbai and Delhi stands at second and third position, respectively, according to a survey conducted by Amazon India's Annual Reading Trends Reports for 2017.

"We are very excited with this year's Reading Trends Report and are thrilled to see Indian writers among the most read authors for the fifth consecutive year! We are truly committed to helping our customers enjoy their passion for reading by offering them a wide selection of books with unique choices across languages, genres and authors," Noor Patel, Director Category Management, Amazon India, said in a statement.

According to the survey, exam preparation books emerged as the most popular genre on Amazon.in while Indian writing grabbed the second spot while literature and fiction, personal development and self help and romance categories were ranked on third, fourth and fifth position respectively

Among books, 'Indian Polity (5th Edition)' ranked as the top selling book across the country while 'Sita - Warrior of Mithila' emerged as the highest selling fiction book of 2017. Another exam preparation book 'Word Power Made Easy' by Norman Lewis' came in close at third rank followed by 'The Power' of your 'Subconscious Mind' and 'Think and Grow Rich'. Last year's best seller, Chetan Bhagat's 'One Indian Girl', continued to rank among the top 10 bestsellers, holding the sixth spot.

Amazon India also conducted a Readers' Poll on its website inviting readers to vote on their favourite book across eight categories and 'This Is Not Your Story' by Savi Sharma is the most popular book of 2017 with the highest votes across categories. 'Sita - Warrior of Mithila' by Amish once again received the second highest votes followed by 'Origin' by Dan Brown.

According to the survey, 'I Do What I Do' by Raghuram Rajan emerged as the winner under the Business category while 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway' by Jeff Kinney won maximum hearts under Children's books category. Under Hindi books, 'Heera Pheri' by Surender Mohan Pathak topped the poll.

In the non-fiction category 'India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes' by Shiv Aroor won the readers hearts while in the romance book category 'Our Story Needs No Filter' by Sudeep Nagarkar topped the poll. 'How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life' by Lilly Singh was voted as the winner under the self-help category.

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from a third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The readers' can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Trending videos