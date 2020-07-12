Bernie Ecclestone: Wives are for changing nappies and doing night feeds

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, 89, who welcomed son Ace with wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, made a sexist remark on This Morning show on Friday.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, the show's host Holly Willoughby was agitated over Bernie's comment of changing nappies and doing night feeds is for wives. The couple appeared on the TV show via video link, where hosts Holly and Phillip Schofield asked if Bernie was a hands-on father, and Fabiana replied: "He helps, and he looks after him. He's a special person and we are super happy."

Later, the hosts asked Bernie if he changes nappies and does the night feeds. The former F1 boss was quick to reply: "No. I do whatever is necessary when it's necessary, but that's what wives are for."

The hosts were taken aback by the comment with Phil saying: "That's going to be controversial." But Bernie replied: "Most things I say seem to be."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news