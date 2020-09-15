BEST driver who ferried essential workers fought COVID-19 for 65 days

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, a 55-year-old BEST bus driver Dilip Paikade has become a real-life hero after he spent over 65 days in hospital battling the deadly virus.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, BEST driver Paikade was on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for about 17 days. A resident of Bhandup, Paikade works as a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) driver and is posted at Majas depot in Goregaon.

During the COVID-19 enforced lockdown period, Paikade operated bus services for essential workers and passengers after the state government resumed bus services in the city on June 8. "I would go to work with my mask and gloves and would use it throughout my eight-hour shift," said Dilip Paikade.

However, on June 20, Paikade woke up with fever and body pain which persisted even after taking medication. As his symptoms persisted, Paikade approached a government hospital in Mulund. Unfortunately, his COVID-19 report came positive and soon Paikade started having difficulty in breathing.

Paikade informed his son, who is studying medicine in New Delhi, who in return informed senior BEST officials and Paikade was admitted to the COVID-19 isolation facility at Seven Hills hospital in Andheri.

"The minute I reached Seven hills hospital, the doctor gave me oxygen as I was completely out of breath. I do not remember anything much after that. I remember the doctor saying mine is a critical case. I was put on a ventilator for 17 days," Paikade recalls.

During his treatment, Paikade's wife had also tested positive and was kept at a quarantine centre where she recovered. While Paikade and his wife live in Mumbai their children reside outside the city.

Talking about his ordeal, Paikade says, "It was very lonely and emotionally draining. I had not prepared for anything but my family gave me strength. My son is studying medicine which is why I was positive after speaking to him."

Senior BEST officials lauded Paikade's courage and said that his positive outlook motivated many others. BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said, "He has been positive and courageous. Despite spending 65 days in the hospital and on the ventilator, he has encouraged other BEST employees."

Paikade is yet to recover completely and has difficulty in breathing while climbing stairs.

Paikade said he isn't thinking of resuming work yet. "I will have to recover fully and will decide then. The doctor has told me it will take eight months to fully recover but I am positive. I step outside only to get medicines or for any important work," adds Paikade.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news