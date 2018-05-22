Best friends sweep best gongs at Billboard Music Awards 2018

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift emerge as top winners at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which backed crucial movements like #MeToo and gun control



Taylor Swift and Mila Kunis

Ed Sheeran emerged as the big winner of the Billboard Music Awards 2018, with the singer-songwriter bagging five top honours, including the Top Artist recognition. Sheeran, who was nominated in 15 categories this year, also took home trophies in Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Radio Songs Artist categories.



Ed Sheeran

Besides Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars too were competing in 15 segments for the awards gala, held at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas yesterday. Currently touring, Sheeran wasn't present at the venue, but performed in front of a massive audience in Dublin, Ireland, live-streaming his act in Vegas.



Mendes with students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on stage

Lamar came a close second by scoring four wins and Mars followed in the third position by winning three titles. Taking home two coveted titles — Top Selling Album (Reputation) and Best Female Artiste — Taylor Swift emerged as the big winner in a show where the major awards were given to male artistes. Havana hitmaker Camila Cabello won the Chart Achievement Award.



Janet Jackson became the first African American female artiste to receive the BBMA Icon Award

While accepting the gong for Top Hot 100 Song for his much-acclaimed track Despacito, Fonsi thanked fans for loving a "mostly" Spanish song, and then delivered an inspiring message to those who speak his language. "This goes out to all my Latino brothers, all the immigrants. All the dreamers out there, all of those who get made fun of when you speak with an accent, all of those when they say, 'Hey speak English.' To you — Puerto Rico, this goes out to you."

With a baby on the way in a number of weeks, Cardi B was unable to assist her latest collaborators Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled with their performance of Dinero. Even with her absence, Cardi ensured she made an appearance through a fabulous black-and-white video tearing up her verse.

Also Read: Billboard Music Awards 2018: From Ed Sheeran To Taylor Swift Here's The Complete Winners List

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates