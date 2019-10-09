BEST Workers' Union postpones strike

The BEST Workers' Union has postponed an indefinite BEST bus strike which was scheduled to happen from October 9 to 14. The Workers' Union had threatened a strike over the unfulfillment of their demands.

However, challenging the call for strike, the undertaking approached the industrial court, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approached the labour court on Monday. A decision regarding the strike will now be taken after the court hearing.

Union leader Shashank Sharad Rao said that the BEST signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the union in June 2019 after which it "allowed" the BEST to go ahead with decisions such as wet-leasing of buses. But despite this, their demands, such as wage revision, have not been met. While the BEST management has signed agreements with the Shiv Sena and BJP union office bearers, Rao's union has dominance among BEST employees.

Employees had gone on a nine-day strike in January this year and the undertaking had lost revenue of Rs 19.88 crore. As many as 17 buses had been damaged in 10 stone-pelting incidents and this caused a loss of Rs 37,318.

