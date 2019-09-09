Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Jamie Murray are mixed champions again

Britain's Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US captured their second consecutive US Open mixed doubles title on Saturday, defeating top seeds Chan Hao-Ching and Michael Venus 6-2, 6-3.

They became the first mixed doubles duo to win back-to-back US Open titles since South African Kevin Curran and American Anne Smith in 1981 and 1982. Murray, who also won the 2017 US Open mixed doubles crown with Martina Hingis, became the first man to capture three US Open mixed doubles titles in a row since Australia's Neale Fraser from 1958-1960. "We played amazing the whole two weeks, especially the semi-finals and finals," Murray said.

