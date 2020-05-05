Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang rushed to the hospital after falling on a glass table

There's some terrible news for all the fans of Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang. The actor has been rushed to the hospital after he accidentally fell on a glass table that resulted in some major loss of blood. This was reported by the Times of India. A source informed the daily, "When Shivin fell, the glass table broke into pieces, injuring him badly. He lost a lot of blood and was rushed to the hospital. He has not been discharged, as the extent of the injury needs to be diagnosed."

It added, "His situation is stable and due to the strict social distancing rules at the hospital, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, not even his parents are with him." For the uninitiated, earlier this year, he was hospitalised for a hairline fracture while he was shooting for Beyhadh 2 and this is his second accident in a span of four months. His fans must be praying for him and we also wish the actor a speedy recovery!

