Beyond The Clouds trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan weave magic

After the stellar response to the first trailer, director extraordinaire Majid Majidi is all set to give audiences a deep dive into the world of Amir and Tara against the Mumbai backdrop with this latest trailer of Beyond The Clouds. Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, the film marks the debut of actor Ishaan Khatter and the Hindi film debut for Malavika Mohanan.

A tale of two siblings, their dreams and their daily hustle to achieve them, the film will give you a sneak-peek into the life and experiences of Amir and Tara, the film's protagonists played by Ishaan and Malavika. While the first trailer was an introduction to the world Majid Majidi has created for Hindi audiences, this new trailer will take you closer to the lives of the lead characters. Ishaan - who audiences are already calling a star ever since the first trailer was unveiled - will be seen completely owning his right to that title with his incredible on-screen presence and his exceptionally nuanced performance.

Talking about the second trailer, Sujay Kutty, Business Head, Zee Studios says, "Human relationships, emotions and family form the base of every Majid Majidi film. With Beyond The Clouds he has taken this belief up a notch showcasing family relationships not bonded by blood but by love. This trailer will give audiences a glimpse of these beautiful emotions through two very talented new faces. Zee Studios is proud to be presenting two exceptionally gifted actors, Ishaan and Malavika, to the Hindi film industry, under the direction of Majid Majidi."

Producer Shareen Mantri Kedia of Namah Pictures further added, "After the incredible response we received for our first trailer, we are really excited to give everyone a closer look into the world of Beyond The Clouds.This new trailer will take audiences into a beautiful world of relationships. FollowingMr. Majidi's vision, Ishaan and Malavika truly shine in this latest trailer and of course the film."

"Ishaan and Malavika - our lead pair are going to take the industry by storm with their performance in Beyond The Clouds. Ishaan's performance is completely uninhibited yet very nuanced. Malavika exudes grace despite the restraint she needed to have in her performance. They have done complete justice to Mr Majidi's vision and breathe life into his story in such an incredible manner along with the rest of our cast" says producer Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures



With music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Anil Mehta and Hindi dialogues by Vishal Bharadwaj, this Indian story directed by Majid Majidi, Beyond The Clouds is set to release the world over and in India on 20th April, 2018.

