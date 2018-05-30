BFF Goals! Sonam Kapoor had changed her wedding date for 'veere' Swara Bhasker

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker have remained friends since their film Raanjhanaa



Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor in a candid moment. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/reallyswara

With their film Veere Di Wedding all set for its release, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker are giving friendship goals to everyone. The film talks about a thick friendship between four girls. Well, that relationship is not only limited to the big screens but Sonam and Swara have been with each other through thick and thin in real life too.

Sonam Kapoor, who married businessman Anand Ahuja earlier this month, had changed her wedding date for best friend Swara Bhasker. The latter was an integral part of each and every function of Sonam Kapoor's wedding. In an interaction with Radio City, the BFFs revealed what made Mrs Ahuja postpone her wedding date.

Sonam was earlier set to marry on March 12, 2018. However, Swara Bhasker's brother also was getting married on the same date, and it would have been a huge dilemma for her to choose between her best friend and brother's wedding. Therefore, both these girls started convincing each other's parents to postpone the date.

Narrating the incident to the radio channel, the Nil Battey Sannata actress revealed, "Sonam entered (Veere Di Wedding set) looking very upset. I got an idea what it was about. Sonam even asked me if I could convince my parents in order to get Ishan's wedding date changed."

Finally, Sonam managed to convince her parents and tied the knot with Anand Ahuja on May 8.

Sonam and Swara have been best of friends since their film Raanjhanaaa and have also done Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and now Veere Di Wedding together.

Isn't their bond of friendship adorable?

