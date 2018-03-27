BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak are twinning it

Amrita Arora Ladak and Kareena Kapoor Khan prove why they are the ultimate BFFs of Bollywood

Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Married couples, they say, begin to resemble one another after years of togetherness. Amrita Arora Ladak and Kareena Kapoor Khan prove that BFFs are no different. Bebo and Amrita were twinning at the Mumbai airport. The BBFs are always regularly spotted hitting the gym and parties together with Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor just returned back from Singapore where they walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra. Amrita took to Instagram to share images with Bebo.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor produced film will release on June 1.

Kareena Kapoor's fans aren't entirely impressed with the way the actress has started to look now. The actress walked the ramp in Singapore for her favourite designer Manish Malhotra with Amrita Arora. The latter shared some behind-the-scenes post from the ramp walk on Instagram and the post was flooded with awful comments.

