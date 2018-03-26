Kareena Kapoor Khan trolled for looking like a 'skeleton' in this photo

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra in Singapore. However, she was trolled for looking like a "malnourished" person and advised her to start "eating"



Kareena Kapoor Khan was trolled for this photo with her bestie Amrita Arora. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/amuaroraofficial

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one dedicated actress, but her dedication is not only limited to flaunting those exceptional acting chops on the 70 mm. She has wooed the hearts of many and has been an inspiration to many by regularly hitting the gym and losing the post-pregnancy weight. The 37-year-old has achieved her goal and has regained her perfectly sculpted body.

However, Kareena Kapoor's fans aren't entirely impressed with the way the actress has started to look now. The actress walked the ramp in Singapore for her favourite designer Manish Malhotra with Amrita Arora. The latter shared some behind-the-scenes post from the ramp walk on Instagram and the post was flooded with awful comments.

She was asked to start eating and gain weight. Comments such as "Kuch kha liya karo," and she resembles a "skeleton" because of her toned midriff. "Seems like Kareena underwent some treatment to look skinny," added another troll. The trolls also suggested that she looks malnourished.

"What happened to Kareena? She looks like a skull," wrote another follower in the comment's section. Some also said that the actress looked older than her age. "Amrita looks fab and you look aged."

She has regularly been spotted hitting the gym and there are many work-out videos of the actress on the social media.

