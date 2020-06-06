Bhabhi daant rahi hain: Ayushmann Khurrana says as Ranveer Singh leaves live chat

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela in 2012, and tied the knot in November 2018. And since then, their love and admiration for each other have only increased. Apart from their outings, the couple's PDA on their social media accounts is a treat for their fans.

We got a glimpse of their banter recently when Deepika apparently scolded Ranveer Singh during his Instagram live chat with Ayushmann Khurrana. The Bajirao Mastani actor who had just woken up looked a little lost as he joined Khurrana's Insta live.

During the chat, Ranveer suddenly looked away and got nervous. Then he left the chat abruptly saying, "Ok bye bye bye! woh daant rahi hai, keh rahi hai mein zoom call kar rahi hu, chilla mat (She is scolding me. She is saying she is on a Zoom call, don't speak loudly). The Vicky Donor actor then said, "I love you and I miss you". Ranveer responded saying, "I love you Ayush" and he quickly left the chat. Ayushmann ended the chat by saying, "And he has left because bhabhi daant rahi hain usse (sister-in-law is scolding him)."

Check out the fun chat session between Ranveer and Ayushmann:

Ranveer and Deepika continue to entertain their fans by gatecrashing each other's live chats. Recently, Ranveer hosted an Instagram live session with Indian football star Sunil Chhetri. But what stood out was Deepika Padukone's comment on the chat that was all about love. Crashing the live session of the two, Padukone wrote on the chat - "I love you baby." (sic) She dropped another comment that read - "Well played boys." (sic).

Recently, Dippy took to her Instagram account and treated her fans with a WhatsApp chat showing how her family chats with each other and lauds each other on work well done. Apart from her hubby, the group includes her parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and her in-laws.

Sharing the screenshot on her Instagram profile, the Piku actress wrote, "And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in. Like in the case above. Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently. Similarly, there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better. And that to us is the most valuable! #family (sic)".

Dippy will be next seen with Ranveer in '83, which is based on the Indian Cricket Team's victory in the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the World Cup-winning team. The film, which was supposed to release on April 10 has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

