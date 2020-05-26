Deepika Padukone drops a lovely comment for Ranveer Singh as he chats with footballer Sunil Chhetri

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri had a very enlightening and entertaining chat on Instagram recently and they talked about a lot of exciting things. But what stood out was Deepika Padukone's comment on the chat that was all about love.

Crashing the live session of the two, Padukone wrote on the chat- "I love you baby." (sic) She dropped another comment that read- "Well played boys." (sic) Chhetri took to his Instagram account to share the two-part chat session that will surely make his fans elated.

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Part one of my chat with superstar @ranveersingh! #ElevenOnTen A post shared by Sunil Chhetri (@chetri_sunil11) onMay 24, 2020 at 8:50am PDT

And here was Part 2 of the chat:

And have a look at Padukone's comments as well:

From discussing the actor's 'poor' badminton skills to how he wooed and impressed his now wife and co-star back then, the session had it all. Talking about impressing the Piku actress, Singh said, "I knew she loved flowers. Six months into dating I knew she was the one, and I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent about courting her, and I would make ridiculously compressed trips to go and meet her when she was shooting somewhere else."

And how can one miss that adorable post that Padukone shared with all of us on her Instagram account? She planted a kiss on his cheek and called it the most squishable face in the world. On the work front, they are all set to be back for the fourth time in Kabir Khan's 83.

